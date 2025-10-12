CPA Australia Members In Malaysia Offered Australian Work Placement

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2025 – Eligible Malaysian CPA Australia members are first to have the chance to enjoy temporary work placement in Australia.

This is part of a broader Young Professionals Exchange Program organised by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade being made available in Malaysia first before being rolled out to other Southeast Asian markets.

Any organisation that is part of CPA Australia's Recognised Employer Program can apply to take part in the placement program and eligible employees will be matched with participants from Australia.

The exchange program is designed to enhance business engagement between Australia and its Southeast Asia partners.

It comes as CPA Australia prepares to celebrate 70 years in Malaysia, where it now has more than 10,500 members.

CPA Australia's Head for Southeast Asia, Priya Terumalay, says the exchange program is an exciting opportunity for both Malaysian and Australian members to gain a competitive career advantage through the experience of working in cross border markets.

“We are dedicated to enhancing the global mobility of CPA Australia members and are very proud to be taking part in this program,” said Priya.

“The Southeast Asian market is growing rapidly, so the opportunity to gain valuable work and cultural experience in the region will be hugely beneficial to Australian members and their employers.

“Similarly, Malaysian members would benefit professionally from the opportunity to work short-term in a mature market like Australia and create a lasting connection that will prove beneficial for career mobility,” said Priya, who is a near 30-year member of CPA Australia

See also Solar power project transforms desert into energy hub

“Accounting is a global language spoken in many different dialects, and the more you understand the better.”

The exchange program will also be beneficial to employers who already have, or are looking to improve, their business connections between Malaysia and Australia.

“This is a unique opportunity to connect with likeminded organisations and facilitate an exchange of emerging talent to gain exposure to international business relations that could prove crucial as economic ties between Malaysia and Australia continue to expand,” she said.

The exchange program is open to individuals aged 40 and under, with a minimum of three years of professional experience. Placement length is subject to both individual and employer preferences, but is recommended for a period of between three and 12 months. Financial support to facilitate the exchange is available, including the cost of flights, visas and orientation. Placements commence in late 2025 or early 2026. For full details, including how to apply, visit the CPA Australia website Young Professionals Exchange Program | CPA Australia