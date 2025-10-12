VFS Global Secures 7-Year Dollar Loan At Tightened Spread

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

VFS Global has priced a seven-year USD tranche of $1,010 million at 250 basis points over SOFR, marking a 50bps tightening from its previous guidance.

The loan forms part of a dual-currency raise, with an equivalent euro tranche also in play as part of a broader funding package totalling approximately $2 billion. The dollar portion, priced at 2.50% over SOFR, signals strong investor appetite and confidence in VFS's credit profile.

Market sources suggest that initial guidance for the USD tranche was at 300 basis points over SOFR, meaning VFS Global managed to push through a significantly better spread amid interest in its credit. The Euro tranche is understood to carry a spread approximately in line with comparable euro-denominated debt in the hospitality and infrastructure sectors.

The debt issuance will be utilised to refinance existing liabilities and support expansion. VFS is targeting both liability optimisation and growth initiatives in key markets, especially in the Middle East, Asia, and select European jurisdictions.

Debt capital markets bankers involved in the deal note that tightening by 50bps represents a strong investor vote of confidence given current volatility in global credit markets. The broader loan facility has been structured with flexibility-investors expect some reopenings or taps depending on demand dynamics.

Analysts indicate that VFS's sector exposures, particularly to visa-outsourcing and global mobility services, have weathered economic cycles relatively well. That said, his debt will now face pressure if interest rates or funding costs rise sharply, or if macroeconomic slowdowns weigh on client demand.

VFS's recent strategic moves include expanded offerings in biometric and identity management, and an increased push into travel support services in emerging markets. These moves have diversified revenue streams and may have contributed to investor confidence in the credit.

