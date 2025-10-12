Cliniconnect Unites AI And Medicine In Singapore

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A high-profile gathering scheduled for 29 September in Singapore will convene health professionals, AI innovators and medtech entrepreneurs to examine the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and clinical care. Titled CliniConnect: AI X Healthcare SG Edition, the event aims to catalyse collaboration across disciplines and continents.

Organisers say the agenda will include interactive panels, pitch sessions, and roundtable debates focused on real-world adoption of AI in diagnostics, hospital systems, and patient care. They expect participation from clinicians, researchers, startup founders and regulatory stakeholders alike. The event is expected to coincide with TOKEN2049, a major AI & blockchain gathering, offering cross-domain exposure and synergy.

CliniConnect has hosted several prior editions in Singapore and other regional hubs, with past speakers including Dr Adam Chee, founding lead of Singapore's Centre for AI-Enabled Health. These gatherings have emphasised bridging the gap between algorithm development and clinical deployment, with attention to ethics, data governance and system integration.

One central topic will be how hospitals and health systems can scale AI solutions beyond pilot phase. Many institutions struggle to integrate point-solutions into legacy electronic health records or workflows. Executives and innovation leads at the event will share strategies for deploying AI at scale without fragmenting operations.

Another critical strand will explore trust, explainability and regulatory oversight. While AI is making strides in pathology, radiology and triage, clinicians often resist“black-box” models. Some speakers plan to advocate hybrid approaches combining model outputs with human oversight or modular interpretability frameworks.

Regulatory perspectives are expected to feature heavily. Several jurisdictions are updating medical device rules to account for adaptive algorithms. Singapore's Health Sciences Authority has begun consultations on AI frameworks, and regional alignment across ASEAN markets remains a challenge. CliniConnect hopes to provide a forum for convergence on standards, data privacy and cross-border validation.

On the entrepreneurship front, medtech startups will pitch innovations aimed at workflow automation, predisposition risk modeling, remote patient monitoring, and imaging augmentation. Organisers have indicated that venture capital and hospital innovation arms will be present, seeking collaborations or early investments.

The event also intends to showcase case studies from institutions that have begun deploying AI in clinical settings. Narratives are expected from hospitals in Singapore, South Korea, India and Dubai on how they piloted decision-support tools, performance-monitoring systems or diagnostic assistants, and the bottlenecks they encountered in scaling. These stories will help attendees assess trade-offs, resource requirements and institutional readiness.

Observers note CliniConnect's growing ambition: it now brands itself not just as a regional meetup but as a bridge between Asia's health tech communities and global AI networks. By aligning with TOKEN2049 and leveraging cross-sector partnerships, it hopes to attract more international participants and raise its influence in defining health AI standards.

