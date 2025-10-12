Web3 Capital Flows Converge For Dubai Forum

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai is gearing up to host the third edition of the Invest Web3 Forum, powered by bepay money, assembling over $500 billion in assets under management and more than 80 institutional investors. The one-day gathering, slated for 15 October at Dubai Knowledge Park, seeks to advance institutional adoption of blockchain through capital allocation, policy dialogue and startup investing.

Market watchers point to the forum as a bellwether for where big money sees value in tokenisation, DeFi, digital infrastructure and regulation. In previous editions, participants committed over $500 million in deal flow, and organisers expect even higher figures in this iteration under the theme“Catalysing Web3 with Capital.”

As a central feature, an Institutional Capital Forum will allow portfolio managers and asset allocators to debate frameworks for deploying capital into blockchain ventures. A Main Stage Startup Pitch Showcase gives selected founders direct access to deep-pocketed investors, while the Innovation Theater, led by bepay money, will demonstrate payment, tokenisation and cross-border settlement systems in real time. Executives and regulators will also convene in roundtables to tackle integration of digital assets into wealth strategies and compliance regimes.

bepay money presents itself as a unifying payments infrastructure built to handle fiat, stablecoins and tokenised assets in one super-app. It says its architecture will deliver instant cross-border settlements without foreign exchange friction, integrated DeFi yield access, and embedded compliance for institutions. This offering is pitched as essential infrastructure for asset managers and family offices seeking scalable, regulated access to Web3 markets.

Giakaa Capital, the event organiser, describes its mission as“building end-to-end innovation ecosystems” across seed to IPO stages in sectors that embrace blockchain and AI. Co-founder Omika Dubey frames the choice of Dubai as strategic: the city's proactive regulation, free zones and financial positioning make it fertile ground for bridging conventional finance and crypto innovation.

Investor confidence in the forum is signalled by representation from asset managers overseeing multibillion-dollar portfolios, hedge funds, family offices, private equity players and crypto-native funds. Some participating family offices are strategising allocations to tokenised real estate, decentralised infrastructure and carbon credits via Web3 structures.

Regulatory dialogue will be a core element. Policymakers from the UAE and jurisdictions seeking clarity on digital-asset policy are expected to weigh in. One agenda point is how harmonised cross-border frameworks might reduce friction in institutional deployment of digital-asset strategies. Another is carving out pathways for tokenisation of real-world assets within credible legal regimes.

Emerging trends highlight the convergence of ESG, tokenisation and Web3. Some asset allocators now demand that digital-asset projects embed measurable environmental and social impact, pushing founders to structure token models that tie to sustainability metrics. Others are exploring hybrid“on-chain / off-chain” structures to meet investor risk thresholds.

