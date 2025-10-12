Southco Celebrates Grand Opening In Foshan: A New Chapter In Innovation
The opening ceremony, held on September 24, was attended by local officials, community members, board members of TouchPoint Inc., executive leaders from Southco Inc., and approximately 150 attendees, including local employees.
“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our new facility in Foshan, a region renowned for its manufacturing excellence and it is a hub of possibilities, said Jay Lu, Managing Director of Southco Asia.“It will allow us to enhance our operations, meet growing demands, and deliver greater value to our customers.”
Founded in 2024, Southco Manufacturing and Technology (Foshan) Co., Ltd., spans an impressive 13,000 square meters and is home to over 400 skilled professionals. Foshan's strategic location provides unparalleled advantages in logistics and supply chain management, enabling Southco to achieve faster turnaround times and deliver enhanced customer service.
Attendees were given an exclusive tour of its cutting-edge manufacturing floor, showcasing advanced processing capabilities such as CNC milling and turning, wire forming, pre-treatment, powder coating and assembly.
Southco's new operations in Foshan not only enhance production capabilities but also contribute to technological innovation and economic growth in the Asian market. The grand opening event fostered valuable networking opportunities for local businesses and industry professionals, further solidifying Southco's commitment to building strong partnerships within the community and upholding the highest standards of quality.
