Meta Faces Formal EU Charge Over Content Policing

The European Commission plans to issue a formal charge sheet to Meta Platforms, accusing the company of failing to adequately police illegal content on Facebook and Instagram, a move that could trigger fines of up to 6 per cent of Meta's global annual turnover.

The charge stems from findings that Meta lacks an effective“notice-and-action” mechanism allowing users to flag illegal posts, as required under the Digital Services Act. Meta has denied breaching the law, stating it is“in negotiation” with the Commission.

Under the DSA, platforms with over 45 million monthly EU users must deploy robust systems to detect, remove, and report illegal activity, and provide transparency about their moderation practices. EU officials believe Meta's existing systems fall short of those obligations.

Meta is also under separate scrutiny for its role in disinformation campaigns, misleading advertising, and child safety protections under the same regulatory framework. The European Commission's assessment is part of a broader crackdown on Big Tech's conduct in Europe.

If the draft charges proceed, Meta will be given an opportunity to submit remedies or counterarguments. Officials expect the charge sheet to be issued within weeks. Should the final decision confirm violations, Meta could be hit with a penalty capped at 6 per cent of its global sales.

Meta's advertising model has already drawn regulatory backlash under the related Digital Markets Act. In April 2025, Meta was fined €200 million for forcing users to accept highly personalised ads or pay to avoid them-a model critics say coerced consent rather than offering a genuine choice. Meta has since modified its model to reduce reliance on sensitive data, though that revised approach remains under review.

EU regulators say the current case reflects growing pressure to enforce compliance under the DSA aggressively. The proceedings against Meta mirror parallel probes into major tech companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, TikTok, and X, particularly over their handling of scams, misinformation, and competitive practices.

Brussels views enforcement of the DSA as a litmus test of its ability to restrain digital gatekeepers and level the playing field. Meta is expected to contest elements of the charge and negotiate mitigation rather than accept a penalty outright.

Market reaction was swift: shares in Meta dipped following news of the impending charge, reflecting investor apprehension over the financial and reputational risks. The outcome will likely shape how stringently Europe regulates platform moderation and may influence enforcement against other global tech firms.

