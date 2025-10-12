GROW With Singlife Partners With Investcloud To Unveil Enhanced Investment Platform

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) GROW's new platform equips advisers with advanced tools and delivers a seamless wealth-building experience for clients

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2025 – GROW with Singlife (“GROW”), an integrated investment platform under leading financial services company Singlife, has launched its enhanced adviser and client platform – marking a key milestone in its strategy to scale wealth solutions and elevate adviser-client experience in Singapore. The upgraded platform empowers GROW's financial adviser representatives (advisers) with advanced tools to deliver more personalised advice, streamlined servicing, and stronger client engagement.

Developed in partnership with InvestCloud , a global leader in wealth management technology, GROW's new state-of-the-art platform represents a major step towards its vision to equip advisers with innovative digital tools and provide a differentiated wealth planning journey for their clients.

Jonathan Ong, Head of Technology at GROW , said:“Our focus is to help our advisers deliver comprehensive and personalised insights to connect more deeply with their clients. With the upgraded platform, advisers can offer tailored and reliable service at scale, while clients benefit from a more transparent and seamless experience.”

Jeff Yabuki, Chairman and CEO at InvestCloud , said:“GROW with Singlife's intuitive platform is helping advisers seamlessly manage investments while driving high-quality, differentiated financial outcomes for their clients. Our market-leading technology both elevates the client experience and enables advisers to build their business through unique insights and actionable intelligence. We are committed to unlocking the combined power of data and digital transformation, leading to a smarter financial future for clients and advisers.”

The transformed GROW platform is designed to optimise every aspect of the adviser-client journey. By leveraging InvestCloud's advanced technology, advisers will be able to streamline client servicing, deliver curated portfolio solutions, and provide access to exclusive investment products. Clients, in turn, will benefit from greater clarity, control and confidence over their wealth journeys. Key enhancements on the platform include:

Seamless Client Onboarding



Faster, secure digital onboarding enabling clients to begin their financial journey with GROW in minutes Easy account opening extended from individuals to families and companies – helping more people begin their financial journey with GROW

Enhanced Adviser Capabilities



Intuitive dashboards providing client-centric insights and enhanced account management features delivering a holistic view of client relationships, performance tracking and reporting Multi-fund switch functionality for efficient rebalancing and portfolio adjustments

Personalised Trading Journeys



Streamlined trading journeys, including an enhanced product centre with fund discovery and comparison tools tailored to customers' unique goals Expanded mutual fund trading options – from individual funds to regular savings plans