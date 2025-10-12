Moonkie Launches Newborn Gift Set To Simplify Early Parenthood
Created to solve the overwhelm of baby product choices, the set is perfect for both parents and gift-givers looking for something useful, stylish, and heartfelt.
What Parents Will Find in the Gift Set
The unique newborn gift set includes 12 items chosen with new families in mind:
-
Everyday Care: Baby swaddle wrap, goat-hair baby brush, bamboo-bristle massage brush, baby bath brush, and.
Soothing and Bonding: Pacifier set, pacifier holder, pacifier clip, and soft baby lovey.
Celebrating Milestones: Wooden birth announcement sign, milestone cards, and Montessori puzzle ball.
Parents know these aren't just“nice to haves”-they're everyday essentials. From a calming swaddle to a soothing brush and milestone cards, each item helps capture meaningful moments while offering comfort and care.
Designed with Parents in Mind
Moonkie's approach is shaped by real parenting-long nights, small wins, and the need for practical, comforting products. Inspired by the calm of the moon and the curiosity of a monkey, the brand focuses on essentials parents will truly use-not just more stuff.
When and Where Families Can Get It
The Moonkie Newborn Gift Set launches September 24 exclusively at Moonkieshop for $84.99. Perfect for baby showers, milestones, or registries, it combines everyday essentials with keepsakes in one thoughtful bundle. Designed for real life, it takes the guesswork out of gift-giving and supports parents from day one.
