Wikimania 2026 To Launch Paris Orientation Drive

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Wikimedia Foundation and affiliates have unveiled a schedule of online orientation sessions to support prospective applicants for Wikimania 2026 , which will be held in Paris from 21 to 25 July. The sessions aim to guide participants through the application process, clarify selection criteria and offer live Q&A support.

Organisers will host the orientation in six languages: French, Spanish, English I, English II, and Arabic. All sessions will be recorded and made publicly available for those unable to attend live.

Wikimania is the flagship conference of the Wikimedia movement, bringing together volunteer editors, technologists, researchers and community organisers to discuss challenges and innovations in free knowledge. Paris was selected as its 2026 venue by the Wikimania Steering Committee, following Nairobi for 2025.

This orientation push signals a sharper focus on accessibility and inclusivity for applicants worldwide. Organisers say the multi-lingual sessions are designed to reduce barriers for non-Anglophone communities and to encourage participation from underrepresented regions. Each session will open with an introduction to the conference's theme-“Freedom, Fairness, Reliability”-followed by a walk-through of scholarship application procedures and the criteria used for selection. A live Q&A will follow, giving applicants direct access to organisers.

Community leaders are already emphasising the importance of clarity.“Transparent guidelines and open channels for questions are key to making Wikimania accessible to smaller Wikimedia chapters or individuals who haven't participated before,” said a seasoned volunteer from the Asia-Pacific region. Others underscore the move's significance in a year of rising scrutiny over equity in global assemblies.

The recorded sessions may serve as long-term reference tools; organisers expect them to be reused in future years and by local Wikimedia affiliates to host mirroring workshops. Some local chapters have begun organising“viewing parties” for their communities, using the recordings to generate discussion on how to frame proposals, structure panels, or prepare outreach efforts.

