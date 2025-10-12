Abu Dhabi Secures Billions With Ultra-Tight Bond Issuance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi raised $1 billion from a three-year bond sale at 3.625 per cent, about 10 basis points over U. S. Treasuries, and simultaneously issued $2 billion in a 10-year tranche at 4.25 per cent, 18 basis points over Treasuries, drawing a combined order book of over $16 billion. The Reg S senior unsecured bonds will be rated AA by S&P and Fitch, matching the issuer's credit grade, and will be listed in both London and Abu Dhabi.

Investor appetite proved intense: demand outstripped supply by more than sixteen times, signalling continued confidence in high-grade sovereign credits in an otherwise cautious fixed income environment. The tight spreads - especially on the 10-year tranche - are among the narrowest ever achieved by an emerging-market sovereign of this scale.

Market participants pointed to a convergence of factors that enabled Abu Dhabi's success. Global yield curves have been compressing, and investors are loath to forgo yield in anticipation of slower interest rate cuts by central banks. Abu Dhabi's credit metrics - substantial reserves, low leverage, and strong sovereign backing - allowed it to exploit that window.

Credit analysts noted that assigning AA/AA to the notes aligns with the issuer's existing credit profile, offering no rating uplift but providing clarity and comparability for global investors. The dual listing also ensures liquidity across major markets.

Banking sources said lead managers guided the pricing very aggressively. The three-year issue was launched inside its original guidance by 20 bps, while the 10-year was tightened by 18 bps from initial talk. That level of tightening was only possible because of the depth of commitment and precedence of strong institutional orders.

Investor breakdowns revealed a geographically diverse footprint: funds from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America all participated, with a particularly strong showing from Asia and Gulf-based investors. That pattern underscores Abu Dhabi's ability to access global demand even amid volatile macro conditions.

The structure of the offering followed Reg S format - meaning the bonds were sold outside the U. S. - consistent with Abu Dhabi's past funding strategy and investor base. Listing on both Abu Dhabi and London exchanges should help sustain secondary market liquidity and price discovery.

The issuance came at a time when sovereigns and quasi-sovereigns are increasingly turning to external debt markets to lock in historically low funding costs while investor demand remains strong. Abu Dhabi's ability to combine volume, tight pricing, and broad demand marks a benchmark deal in the Gulf and emerging markets.

Among peer comparisons, this 10-year spread of 18 basis points over Treasuries stands out as one of the tightest ever for an EM issuer. The deal may reset expectations and encourage other top-rated sovereigns to attempt equally ambitious spreads.

