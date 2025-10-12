Global South Voices Enter Mainstream Frame

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Beacon Media, the entertainment venture co-founded by wellness advocate Dr Deepak Chopra, has joined forces with MovieVerse Studios - the mainstream content arm of IN10 Media Network - to launch a content alliance aimed at elevating storytellers across the Global South. The partnership seeks to establish a“borderless content ecosystem” connecting Hollywood, India, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America - with a prospective audience reach exceeding three billion.

At the heart of the alliance is a slate combining feature films, premium series and micro-series tailored for digital platforms such as Instagram Reels, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The collaborators plan to develop creative formats that appeal to younger, globally mobile audiences.

One of the alliance's inaugural projects will be a Malayalam-language feature film intended for global release. Simultaneously, adaptations of Dr Deepak Chopra's bestselling fiction works will be developed for screen. Beacon Media has also appointed Manini Priyan, an author and screenwriter, as Head of Content to oversee the joint slate.

Beacon Media maintains a production alliance with Fadi Ismail, former drama director at MBC Group, to support the creation of Arabic-language content. That move underscores the alliance's ambition to embed culturally grounded voices across multiple linguistic and regional markets.

Key figures from both sides emphasise that this is a long-term structural initiative rather than a marketing collaboration. Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media, described the alliance as an encouragement for the industry to emphasise collaboration over competition, fusing technology, creative capacity and global reach. Manoj Narender Madnani, Chairman of Beacon Media, framed the move as“reshaping” how entertainment boundaries are drawn.

Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios, highlighted the strategic importance of focusing on regions historically underrepresented in global screen narratives. He asserted that culturally rooted stories from the Global South are poised for more meaningful resonance if given adequate production and distribution muscle.

The alliance is aligned with shifting investment patterns and cultural diplomacy trends linking India with Gulf markets. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have emerged as prominent backers of India's entertainment and tech sectors, giving this content collaboration regional economic logic as well as creative reach.

Challenges lie ahead. The alliance must navigate heterogeneous regulatory regimes, language barriers, rights management across jurisdictions and achieving meaningful monetisation across markets with varied purchasing power and platform penetration. The appetite among global streamers for“non-Western” content has grown, but so has competition from local players and emerging regional platforms.

