Google Marks 27 Years With Nostalgic Logo Revival

A stylised throwback to its 1998 branding greeted millions of users today as Google celebrated its 27th birthday, reviving its very first logo in a specially designed doodle.

The artwork, published on Google's official doodle site, reintroduces the original wordmark as a nod to its early days, while signalling the company's ambition to balance heritage with future ambitions.

Although Google was officially incorporated on 4 September 1998, the company has long observed 27 September as its birthday. The reasoning stems from historical milestones in web indexing-on that date in the mid-2000s Google achieved a record expansion of its search index, prompting the shift.

The 2025 doodle carries a brief message:“This Doodle marks Google's 27th birthday. We're celebrating by getting nostalgic with our first-ever logo. Search on.” In parallel, Google rolled out promotional offers on its Pixel product line, including discounts and cashback deals across select markets.

Details embedded in the design draw attention to a small but deliberate quirk: the letter“L” in the original logo is green. That choice broke from the use of primary colours elsewhere, subtly suggesting that Google's evolution would not always follow conventional rules. Graphic designer Ruth Kedar has commented in past interviews that the irregular colour choice was part of a broader experimentation in defining a visual identity.

Over the years, Google's doodles have evolved from simple graphical tweaks into immersive, interactive artworks spanning culture, science, history and art. The birthday doodle is a ritual that allows the company to engage users directly while reminding them of the brand's narrative arc.

Google's trajectory since its campus origins in Menlo Park, California, has been marked by exponential growth. Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin launched the search engine as a PhD research project at Stanford, later integrating it under Alphabet Inc. during the 2015 restructuring. Sundar Pichai now serves as CEO of both Google and Alphabet. The company's ecosystem now spans cloud services, AI models, hardware like Pixel devices, mapping, and ambitious“moonshot” projects under Alphabet's umbrella.

As conversations swirl around generative AI, data governance and the ethics of algorithmic influence, Google's approach to innovation faces intense scrutiny. Critics and competitors alike track its moves in search ranking, AI integration, and“search generative experience” features. The birthday doodle, therefore, serves not just as a nostalgic gesture but a reminder of the company's central role in shaping how information is accessed worldwide.

With 2028 looming as Google's 30th anniversary, observers will be watching whether future doodle designs incorporate AI motifs or greater interactivity. For now, today's homage to its first logo offers a quiet reflection on where search began-and where it might head next.

