Dubai Regulator Freezes New Client Intake At HDFC DIFC Branch

The Dubai Financial Services Authority has issued a decision notice barring HDFC Bank's Dubai International Financial Centre branch from onboarding or engaging new clients, citing deficiencies in its onboarding procedures and promotional practices.

Under the DFSA's directive dated 25 September 2025, the branch is prohibited from soliciting or conducting any business with clients who had not already completed the onboarding process by that date. The restrictions span across a range of financial services: advising on financial products, arranging investment deals, arranging or advising credit, custody services, and engaging in financial promotions.

HDFC Bank has confirmed the measure, stating the branch's Dubai operations are not“material to [the] overall business or financial position.” It said it has initiated steps to engage with the DFSA and address the regulator's concerns.

Existing customers of the DIFC branch remain unaffected by the decision, and clients who had already been offered services may still be served.

The DFSA's public register confirms the restrictions imposed on HDFC DIFC under Article 75 of the Regulatory Law 2004.

Concern over HDFC's UAE operations has been mounting since investigations linked to the mis-selling of Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 bonds surfaced. High-net-worth non-resident Indian investors alleged that HDFC's UAE arms had pushed leveraged exposure to these risky instruments without adequate disclosure. When Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds were written down in 2023, several clients in the Middle East faced losses and margin calls.

Regulatory scrutiny has coalesced around whether the branch's client onboarding systems sufficiently aligned with the stricter DIFC regime for assessing and classifying“professional clients.”

Observers note that the regulatory move at HDFC's DIFC arm fits a broader trend in the UAE: ensuring that financial institutions operating in its free zones adhere to rigorous compliance standards. While the central bank has in recent months fined other banks and suspended new customer intake over Sharia or anti-money laundering violations, this is a rare case targeting the onboarding practices of a foreign bank's offshore branch.

Market analysts suggest the restriction could dampen HDFC's ambitions in the Gulf region. The DIFC branch caters largely to high-net-worth and institutional clients, a growing segment across the Middle East.

Analysts also note that, though the branch is currently a limited part of HDFC's global footprint, reputational damage and extended regulatory enforcement could constrict cross-border investment programmes tied to its UAE hub.

HDFC's next steps include formal remediation under DFSA oversight, and the bank will need to demonstrate that its compliance and client due diligence processes meet the regulator's expectations. Meanwhile, the directive will remain active until the DFSA issues a written amendment or revocation.

