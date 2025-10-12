Blanket Of Dense Fog Triggers Red And Yellow Alerts Across UAE

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A widespread veil of fog has prompted the National Centre of Meteorology to raise red and yellow alerts across several emirates, with parts of Abu Dhabi reporting visibility under 1,000 metres and road users urged to exercise extreme caution.

Fog enveloped numerous regions across the UAE, including Al Dhafra, Ghiyathi, Yaw Al Nadhrah, Baynounah and Um Al Ashtan, as well as parts of Dubai, resulting in variable speed limits on key highways and frequent warnings from traffic authorities. In Abu Dhabi, electronic signboards are being used to dynamically adjust permissible speeds in response to shifting visibility. Authorities also issued repeated reminders to follow traffic signals and stay alert to sudden changes in road conditions.

The NCM forecast clear to partly cloudy skies for the day, but cautioned that humidity levels would rise overnight, which may cause fog formation to persist into early Monday morning in inland and coastal areas. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally gusting to 40 km/h over sea areas. Sea conditions are likely to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough toward the western zones, while the Gulf of Oman is expected to stay relatively moderate.

Temperature highs for the day are projected to reach around 40 °C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while overnight lows may dip to between 25 °C and 31 °C, further elevating the risk of condensation and mist formation by dawn. Humidity is set to reach levels as high as 90–95 percent, especially in coastal zones.

See also Sharjah Attracts $1.5 bn FDI with Sharp Surge in Jobs and Projects

Abu Dhabi Police, in a public advisory, urged motorists to keep lights on, maintain safe following distances and heed variable speed signs. They reiterated that foggy patches may develop unpredictably along inter-emirate and rural routes. Traffic safety officers are being stationed at vulnerable corridors to assist drivers and manage flow.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?