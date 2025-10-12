Crypto Treasury Firms Poised To Emerge As Institutional Titans

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Digital asset treasury firms, which raise capital to accumulate crypto assets on their balance sheets, are being reimagined by market analysts as possible long-term powerhouses akin to Berkshire Hathaway. Ryan Watkins, co-founder of Syncracy Capital, argues that the more successful of these firms-currently seen by many as speculative vehicles-could evolve into permanent capital engines that deploy resources, build operating businesses, and influence ecosystem governance.

These treasury firms already collectively manage over $105 billion in crypto holdings, across assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and others. Watkins emphasises that the largest winners will be those that transition from mere accumulation into diversified operations across staking, lending, infrastructure and enterprise investment.

The model diverges from traditional crypto“hoard and hope” strategies. Rather than simply acting as passive holders, Watkins projects that top-tier treasury companies will adopt a hybrid role: asset manager, growth investor, and operational builder. In his view, they may eventually resemble conglomerates that deploy capital into promising ventures, fund ecosystem projects, and re-invest profits strategically.

Some firms already reflect parts of this shift. MicroStrategy remains a benchmark, having raised capital through equity and convertible debt to purchase Bitcoin. As of mid-2025, dozens of public and private entities have announced intentions to create treasury arms or adopt treasury strategies. Firms are expanding beyond Bitcoin into Ethereum, Solana and other networks, seeking yield diversification.

A newly announced example is AVAX One, backed by Anthony Scaramucci and Hivemind Capital, which aims to raise $550 million to acquire AVAX tokens and expand into fintech and insurance acquisitions on the Avalanche network. This signals growing appetite for treasury firms to enter adjacent sectors and integrate vertically.

At the same time, regulatory and ethical challenges loom. Critics warn that some treasury firms may disguise self-dealing as capital deployment, favouring projects in which insiders hold undue influence. Without rigorous governance, the line between strategic investment and insider enrichment can blur.

Regulatory scrutiny is also emerging: authorities like the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA have initiated probes into suspicious trading around announcements by publicly traded firms adopting crypto treasury plans, seeking to determine whether some investors benefitted from non-public disclosures. Meanwhile, treasury entities face pressure to provide transparency in reserves and audit practices, especially as they reassure investors about balance sheet integrity.

