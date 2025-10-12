Dubai Enforces Strict Stadium Rules Ahead Of India-Pakistan Final

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai police have announced an extensive set of security measures and entry restrictions for spectators attending the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Violations of the rules could trigger fines of up to Dh30,000 and imprisonment under federal law governing sports venues.

Every seat for Sunday's showdown has been sold, with organisers confirming a full capacity of 28,000 spectators. With the historic match being the first final between these arch-rivals in Asia Cup history, expectations of heightened emotions have driven authorities to step up security preparations.

The police directive mandates that attendees arrive at least three hours before the start and that each ticket admits a single entry-re-entry will not be allowed. All spectators must enter through gates assigned by organisers, follow instructions from stewards and security staff, and park only in specified areas. Any departure from the stadium during the match will forfeit re-entry.

The list of prohibited items is comprehensive. Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, and any flammable or hazardous materials are banned outright. Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, remote-controlled devices, large umbrellas, camera rigs, tripods, selfie sticks, and unauthorised photographic equipment are also barred. Flags, banners, or placards without official approval, pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, glass items, and outside food or drink are disallowed. Smoking or carrying any item that could endanger public safety will attract penalties.

Under the Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events, the penalties range from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 for breaches such as entering the pitch, carrying banned items or misbehaving. More severe violations - including throwing objects, abusive or racist language - may lead to fines in the Dh10,000 to Dh30,000 range or imprisonment for up to three months.

Multiple specialised police units and surveillance teams will be deployed around the stadium. Authorities have urged full cooperation from fans to allow the match to proceed without incident. The Events Security Committee is jointly monitoring crowd movement, traffic, and stadium access.

On the transport front, traffic congestion is expected to peak along Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Hessa Street, Umm Al Suqeim Street, and via routes through Al Barsha, Dubai Motor City and surrounding neighbourhoods. Alternate routes such as Umm Al Suqeim Street or Al Fay Road via Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road are being recommended, especially for motorists approaching from the south.

Parking zones P1 to P4 at the stadium are allocated, and overflow areas in Dubai Motor City and Dubai Studio City will provide shuttle services. Some park-and-ride facilities near Mall of the Emirates and First Abu Dhabi Bank Metro stations will function, connecting visitors to the venue via feeder services and taxis.

Dubai police have also issued multilingual advisories to reach a broader cross-section of fans. Authorities emphasise that the cooperation of spectators will be crucial to preserving a safe environment and ensuring that the focus remains on the cricketing spectacle.

