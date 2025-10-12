Xinjiang Marks 70Th Anniversary With Historic Development Milestones
The Tianshan Mountains, which span across one-third of Xinjiang, long stood as a natural barrier between north and south. The completion of the Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, the world's longest expressway tunnel at 22.13 kilometers, symbolizes a triumph over these obstacles. The tunnel, built amid challenges like rock bursts and fault zones, now connects northern and southern Xinjiang, helping improve regional integration and trade. Today, an extensive network of highways and railways crisscrosses the land, while China-Europe freight trains reinforce Xinjiang's role as a vital Eurasian corridor.
Koktokay, a town once marked simply as“111” on maps, provided the critical minerals for China's first atomic bomb, hydrogen bomb, and the Dongfanghong-1 satellite. The legacy of the mines endures as a testament to national resilience.
Ecological restoration has also reshaped the landscapes. Once feared as a“Sea of Death,” the Taklimakan Desert is now encircled by a 3,046-kilometer green belt, the result of nearly half a century of anti-desertification efforts. Sacsaoul trees, straw checkerboards, and other initiatives have stitched together a continuous“green scarf” that stabilizes the desert's edges.
Xinjiang is experiencing its strongest phase of development. The Junggar Basin, site of China's first major oilfield in the 1950s, today hosts digital oilfields and a leading film rendering base. The region continues to evolve through cloud computing and innovation-driven industries. Together, these achievements reflect Xinjiang's journey from a remote frontier to a region of connectivity, resilience, and sustainable development.
