Eyes Above The Road: Drones Are Scanning Your Licence Plates

Law enforcement agencies are now deploying drones equipped with automated licence plate reader systems, enabling vehicles' registration data to be captured from the air. The Electronic Frontier Foundation reports that firms such as Flock Safety are marketing drones with built-in ALPR capability to police forces seeking to scale up surveillance.

These airborne ALPR units combine optical character recognition technology with the mobility of drones. In presentations to law enforcement clients, Flock Safety has shown how its Aerodome drone platform can scan licence plates mid-flight-adding ALPR as an auxiliary feature to the drone's primary mission. Because drones can fly over regions inaccessible to fixed cameras-backyards, private driveways, even narrow alleys-they expand the surveillance footprint beyond traditional fixed or vehicle-mounted systems.

The EFF asserts that about 1,500 US police departments maintain drone programmes, with fleet sizes ranging from a few drones to hundreds. The appeal for agencies lies in the relatively low incremental cost per flight combined with the ability to harvest large volumes of data. Critics warn that many departments retain ALPR and drone-derived records far longer than necessary, store them on shared systems, and forward them to external agencies with minimal oversight. A Wired investigation of one agency's programme found that around 10 per cent of drone flights lacked any documented purpose, and numerous mission logs simply stated“unknown” as the justification.

Set against this, law and policy remain patchy. Some states-Alaska, California, Hawaii, Vermont-have court rulings holding that warrantless aerial surveillance can breach constitutional protections against unreasonable searches. Elsewhere, agencies may operate under vague or permissive rules, exposing citizens to surveillance without clear legal safeguards. The EFF warns that when ALPR-equipped drones are combined with AI systems, the speed and scale of data capture could outpace existing checks on civil liberties.

Flock Safety faces particular scrutiny. The company has defended itself against accusations of enabling surveillance abuse-most notably in a case where a law enforcement agency searched a database of 83,000 ALPR cameras in an abortive search on a woman's vehicle movements. Flock has countered that the agency acted improperly, but privacy advocates argue that the episode illustrates how surveillance power can be misused. A court ruling in Norfolk, Virginia, found that collecting location data via ALPR across the city constitutes a search under the Fourth Amendment and cannot be used without a warrant.

Meanwhile, municipalities are experimenting with Drone as First Responder programmes-systems where drones are dispatched to incidents ahead of officers. The logic: drones provide situational awareness, reduce risk, and supplement traditional policing. But the addition of ALPR functionality ties that promise tightly to mass surveillance capability. Drones can paint a continuous, high-resolution trace of vehicle movements across time and geography.

In jurisdictions like Richmond, Virginia, police have reacted by banning federal access to their ALPR systems after discovering that a federal agency had tapped into plate data for immigration enforcement. Richmond's chief stated that formal access requests would have been denied on policy grounds. The incident underscores how ALPR networks may be repurposed beyond stated criminal investigations.

From a technical perspective, ALPR systems already have deep integration into policing. A mid-2025 market survey by the US Department of Homeland Security found 16 commercial ALPR systems that can integrate with fixed, portable, vehicle, or drone platforms, and comply with federal security standards. On the research front, advances in computer vision and machine learning are improving plate detection accuracy in challenging conditions-such as oblique angles or low light. But error rates remain non-trivial; misreads, false positives, and misattribution of plates to wrong vehicles are documented risks.

Surveillance advocates and civil liberties groups say the problem isn't technology itself but governance. Absent transparent policies, independent audits, or public oversight, floating ALPR platforms could tip the balance of power toward unchecked policing. As drone-ALPR deployments proliferate, questions over mission logs, data retention, access controls, and remedy for misuse are rising to the fore.

