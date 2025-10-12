Miners Cede Grip On Bitcoin Reserves

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin miners now hold approximately 1.8 million BTC, down from about 2.5 million in 2019-a shift that signals diminishing influence over the market and illustrates their evolving role in the ecosystem.

At their peak influence, miners were among the few entities controlling large pools of newly minted coins. Over time, however, many mining operators have adopted a business-like approach: periodically selling part of their mined yield to cover operational expenses, upgrade hardware, and manage liquidity. Those sales dilute their concentrated sway over supply movements.

On-chain data indicates miner outflows have shrunk sharply. CryptoQuant reports daily outflows dropped from 23,000 BTC in early 2025 to about 6,000 BTC in the most recent windows, with no extreme outflow days since February. Transfers from miner addresses to exchanges remain subdued, reinforcing the trend.

Despite dips in miner revenue-for example, daily earnings fell to about US$34 million in June-there is no evidence of forced liquidations. Instead, many miners are accumulating reserves while selectively monetising operations.

Publicly listed mining firms are increasingly decoupling their revenue streams from pure blockchain activity. CleanSpark, for instance, expanded a $100 million crypto-backed credit facility tied to its Coinbase holdings, with plans to fund growth across energy infrastructure and compute assets. Meanwhile, Cipher Mining struck a 10-year colocation deal with AI‐cloud provider Fluidstack, which could generate up to $3 billion in revenue over time and repurposes its infrastructure toward high-performance computing.

These developments reflect a broader industry evolution. With Paul's halving in April 2024 slashing block rewards in half, miners now balance hash power growth against diminishing direct coin yield. To survive and scale, many operators are diversifying into hosting, AI, carbon credits, and“mining-as-a-service” models.

Smaller miners are under intense pressure . Rising energy costs, grid constraints, and compliance burdens marginalise those without scale or access to cheap power. Major operations are increasingly concentrated in jurisdictions with deregulated energy markets or surplus renewable capacity.

From a market impact perspective, miners' strategic behaviour brings both stability and constraints. On one hand, their reduced dominance helps prevent supply shocks triggered by sudden bulk sales. On the other, their periodic selling still exerts friction on price rallies. Analysts suggest that sophisticated off-exchange OTC arrangements increasingly cloak miner sales, making their impact less visible but persistent.

