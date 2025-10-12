ONYX Hospitality Group Positions Shama Serviced Apartments As Premier Choice

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) With prime city locations and unparalleled convenience, Shama offers the perfect rejuvenating retreat to meet the growing demand for medical and wellness tourism.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company with a portfolio spanning hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, is capitalising on the rapid growth of medical and wellness tourism through the expansion of its serviced apartment brand, Shama . Designed to meet the evolving needs of health-focused travellers, Shama provides an ideal blend of comfort, convenience, and care-making it the preferred choice for both short- and long-term stays.

Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, commented“With the continued growth of health and wellness tourism, Thailand remains a preferred destination for domestic and international travellers. The country offers unrivalled advantages, from ease of accessibility and natural beauty to the nutritional value of Thai cuisine and the health benefits of traditional Thai herbs. Added to this is a comprehensive wellness industry encompassing physical and mental health, nutrition, spa, and beauty services-all of which present significant opportunities for ONYX to develop and expand our offerings. Through Shama, we are able to deliver accommodation that complements the lifestyles of today's wellness-conscious guests, who increasingly prioritise their health and wellbeing.”

Shama as the Cornerstone of ONYX's Wellness Strategy

At the heart of this strategy is Shama , ONYX's dedicated serviced apartment brand. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with spacious, well-proportioned layouts that offer both comfort and privacy, ensuring guests feel at home whether staying for days, weeks, or months. Shama's prime city locations further enhance its appeal for wellness tourists seeking proximity to world-class medical services alongside a high standard of living and relaxation.

Market Growth and Opportunity

Thailand's medical and wellness tourism market continues to grow at pace, fuelled by the government's Medical & Wellness Hub policy. According to Global Market Insights Inc., the sector is forecast to reach USD 31.5 billion in 2024 , with projections of USD 110.1 billion by 2034 . Medical travellers-those visiting for treatment or health services-often combine their care with leisure and recuperation, favouring extended stays in comfortable, home-like accommodation. This trend positions serviced apartments as an ideal solution.

Mr. Yuthachai added:

“This segment of travellers typically stays in Thailand for several weeks or months. They require practical, home-like living with comprehensive amenities and services. Shama caters perfectly to these needs, offering city-centre locations, many within walking distance of major hospitals, with spacious apartments and 24-hour, hotel-standard care-making them an excellent choice for recuperation and long-term wellness stays.”

Prime Locations for Medical Travellers

Shama's Bangkok properties are strategically positioned to serve this segment:



Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok – Adjacent to Bangkok Hospital and just minutes from Piyavate Hospital, in a peaceful yet accessible neighbourhood.

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok – A tranquil city-centre retreat with gardens and family-friendly amenities, only a short walk from Bumrungrad International Hospital.

Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok – Located between Silom and Sathorn, two of Bangkok's busiest business districts.

Shama Ekamai Bangkok – Nestled in the lively Ekkamai–Thonglor area, surrounded by retail, dining, and lifestyle options. Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok – Overlooking Benjakitti Park, offering a serene atmosphere with excellent connectivity to city conveniences.

Looking ahead to 2025, ONYX will further strengthen its presence with Shama 101 Bangkok , strategically located near Punnawithi and Bangchak BTS stations in a vibrant business and residential district.

Beyond Health Tourism

While Shama's locations are particularly attractive to wellness and medical travellers, its residences cater to a wide range of guests, from solo business travellers to extended families seeking a“second home”. The brand is segmented into three distinct tiers- Shama Luxe, Shama, and Shama Hub -each offering varied designs, sizes, and locations to meet the needs of upper-upscale through to upper-middle-scale travellers.

Currently, Shama operates six properties in Thailand , along with 12 in China and Hong Kong and two in Malaysia , with further expansion planned both domestically and across international markets.

