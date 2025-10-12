QNB Embraces Jpmorgan's Blockchain For Dollar Payments

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

QNB Group has shifted its US dollar corporate payment operations in Qatar onto JPMorgan's blockchain-based platform, enabling business clients to execute dollar payments within minutes, around the clock. The move marks a notable milestone in the uptake of decentralised ledger technology in mainstream banking.

The Doha-based lender will use JPMorgan's Kinexys Digital Payments system to facilitate 24/7 USD transfers for its corporate clientele. Traditional banking rails, by contrast, typically operate during business days and may take several days to complete a transfer. The QNB–JPMorgan tie-up underscores the intensifying push by major financial institutions to modernise payment infrastructure.

Kinexys, previously known as JPMorgan's payments and tokenisation arm, has seen growing traction across the Middle East and North Africa. QNB became one of the first banks in the region to adopt the system, following Saudi National Bank's earlier deployment. The platform allows programmable payments, enabling banks to embed automated rules or compliance checks directly into settlement flows.

Under its new arrangement, QNB clients in Qatar will now enjoy significantly improved settlement speed and liquidity management. Instead of waiting for traditional cut-off windows, funds flow without interruption, reducing operational risk and improving cash-flow efficiency. Internally, the system allows QNB to manage its USD liquidity more dynamically across its branches and treasury operations.

JPMorgan's wider strategy with Kinexys spans tokenised deposit accounts, cross-border settlements, and programmable payment capability. Earlier this year, the firm announced a GBP-denominated blockchain deposit offering, complementing its USD tokenisation efforts. JPMorgan has also piloted USD deposit tokens built on its Base blockchain in collaboration with institutional clients.

See also Bybit's Milestone as First Fully Licensed Crypto Exchange in UAE

Across the MENA region, several leading banks have gone live on Kinexys. Commercial Bank of Dubai, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Bank ABC are among the adopters. Saudi National Bank currently uses the system for its U. S. dollar-denominated flows and plans to extend the infrastructure to large corporates in its domestic market.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.