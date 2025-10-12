Hong Kong's Overnight Funding Cost Breaks Above 5 %

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The overnight Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate surged to 5.018 %, marking its first breach of 5 % this year amid tightening liquidity pressures tied to quarter-end demand.

Liquidity in the local banking system has become deeply constrained as the aggregate balance of Hong Kong dollar deposits plunged to historically low levels and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority continues active currency-peg defence. The jump in HIBOR reflects mounting stress in short-term funding markets even as the HKMA's base rate remains at 4.50 %, following its downward adjustment earlier this month in line with the U. S. Federal Reserve.

Banks are confronting sharper funding costs just as capital market activity intensifies. The costs of intra-day and overnight loans between financial institutions are rising, exerting upward pressure on lending rates and potentially damping leveraged trading strategies and margin financing. Several market participants have begun repricing forward rate agreements to reflect a higher floor for short-term rates.

The sharp move in overnight HIBOR comes after months of extreme volatility. Earlier in 2025, the overnight rate plunged-from around 4.50 % in May to near zero-as the HKMA intervened by selling Hong Kong dollars to counter excessive strength, flooding banks with liquidity. That in turn compressed funding costs across all tenors. But the very intervention that depressed rates is now being reversed: as the HKMA buys Hong Kong dollars to defend the weak end of its trading band, it is draining system liquidity, pushing interbank rates upward.

Analysts view this as part of the natural adjustment embedded in Hong Kong's Linked Exchange Rate System, where capital flows and monetary interventions translate into automatic interest rate feedback mechanisms. With the aggregate balance shrinking sharply, funding is now scarcer and HIBOR has begun to converge toward U. S. dollar rates.

Still, structural frictions remain. Banks have so far been cautious to fully pass through heightened HIBOR into lending rates, citing competitive pressures and deposit stickiness. Likewise, mortgage borrowers on HIBOR-based plans face mounting exposure.

The HKMA's earlier 25 basis point cut to its base rate to 4.50 % followed a matching reduction from the U. S. Federal Reserve. That move provides a nominal cushion to banks' cost of funds. But with HIBOR now overshooting expectations, the policy buffer is tightening.

In foreign exchange markets, the HKMA's continued interventions to maintain the HKD's 7.75–7.85 peg are intensifying. Pounds and U. S. dollar flows have grown more volatile, pressuring capital inflows and outflows that ripple into short-term rates. Some strategists caution that if HIBOR remains elevated, Hong Kong's carry trade - borrowing in HKD at low cost to invest in higher-yielding assets - may lose its appeal.

At the same time, robust IPO issuance and equity market activity bolster demand for Hong Kong dollars, adding to funding stresses. Brokers and margin financiers, squeezed by rising short-term rates, are beginning to reduce leverage usage.

Monetary officials have reiterated that the primary mandate of the HKMA is exchange rate stability, not targeting specific interest rates. But as interbank funding becomes more expensive, the tension between rate dynamics and peg defence is becoming harder to manage.

Market watchers are now eyeing whether HIBOR will stabilise around the 4.5 %–5.5 % band or continue climbing. Forward curves imply that some of the rate shock is already priced in. Meanwhile, banks are expected to adjust lending floors and reframe risk pricing over the coming weeks, especially in the mortgage and leveraged finance sectors.

