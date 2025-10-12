Casio Breaks Into Mechanical Watchmaking With Forged-Carbon EDIFICE

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Tokyo - Casio Computer Co. has introduced its first mechanical timepiece within its EDIFICE family, unveiling the EFK-100 series that incorporates a forged-carbon dial in one variant and combines motorsport aesthetics with traditional watch engineering.

The flagship model, EFK-100CD-1A, features a dial made of forged carbon-never before used in an EDIFICE timepiece-and is powered by an automatic movement visible through a display case back. Casio says the movement delivers about 40 hours of power reserve and adheres to a quoted accuracy of –35 to +45 seconds per day.

Alongside that carbon variant, three additional models-EFK-100D-2A, EFK-100D-3A, and EFK-100D-7A-employ dials that mimic the texture of forged carbon via electroforming techniques, while maintaining the same mechanical movement beneath.

Casio Europe confirms these models will go on sale from 1 August 2025, with European retail prices set at €279 for the D-series, €299 for the carbon-dial CD, and €449 for the full carbon-case“XPB” version. In India, Casio has already launched the EFK-100 series, pricing the entry models at ₹25,995.

The movement inside the EFK-100 series appears to be Seiko's NH35A, a well-known automatic calibre frequently used in affordable mechanical watches. Casio has not explicitly disclosed development of an in-house mechanical movement. Watch reviewers have noted that while the quoted accuracy is relatively loose, real-world performance often exceeds the stated tolerance.

The design of the EFK-100 series is compact and sporty. Casio states the stainless steel variants measure 39 mm in diameter, while the carbon composite“XPB” version is 40 mm. All versions are rated to 10 bar water resistance and carry scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Casio also emphasises its philosophy of“Speed & Intelligence,” positioning the mechanical addition as a natural extension of its motorsport-inspired EDIFICE identity.

See also Linux Phone Promises Full-Hardware Kill Switches at $550 Price Point

Reception among watch enthusiasts has been mixed. Some applaud Casio for venturing into mechanical territory at a relatively accessible price point, noting this could broaden its appeal beyond quartz aficionados. Others caution that using an externally sourced movement and quoting a wide accuracy margin suggests Casio is testing the waters rather than committing to full in-house production.

Internally, Casio appears cautious but optimistic. In a statement, a product planning executive linked the choice of a mechanical automatic movement with the brand's affinity for control and tradition, especially as car enthusiasts appreciate the tactile feedback of machine components in motion. The long-term roadmap remains unclear-whether Casio will shift toward developing proprietary mechanical movements depends in large measure on market response to this debut.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?