Mini-Monitor For Gamers Claims Open-Source Edge

A compact secondary display called WebScreen is being promoted as a hacker-friendly add-on for gaming and creator setups, with crowdfunding underway. It is designed to perch atop a primary monitor and display notifications, stats or reminders without distracting the user from full-screen work.

WebScreen emerges from HW Media Lab, conceived by Pedro Martin and Eleo Basili. It features a 1.9–2.1 inch AMOLED panel at 240×536 resolution, powered by an ESP32-S3 microcontroller, with USB-C for power/data, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The hardware and firmware are fully open source, with repository files publicly available. Backers of the product may gain access to a future“WebScreen Marketplace” intended for community-shared apps, enclosure skins and hardware mods.

Developers programme WebScreen by writing JavaScript apps that run directly from a microSD card. The device also offers a 1⁄4-inch mount allowing a webcam or another module to stack above it. The campaign is live on Crowd Supply with an entry price of US $99, and is scheduled to continue through 5 November 2025.

Analysts observe that the device fits into a niche trend of minimalist display augmentation. Traditional dual-monitor setups already provide extended workspace, but WebScreen offers a subtler alternative: glanceable data without context switching. Some critics argue the screen size is too limited to replace any real productivity display, making its appeal primarily to users who prefer compact, modular additions.

Comparison with existing tools highlights trade-offs. Tom's Hardware noted that WebScreen's compact form, webcam mount and open-source nature give it appeal, but questioned whether the trade-off in screen real estate limits its usefulness. Meanwhile, Electromaker emphasised its flexibility and potential for customisation, noting that support across Windows, macOS and Linux makes it accessible to a broad set of users.

On the hardware front, WebScreen's use of ESP32-S3 gives it flexibility but also constraints. The microcontroller limits computational power and memory, which may restrict the complexity of apps. In addition, its reliance on JavaScript execution via the Elk engine means performance for heavier tasks could be affected.

Security and stability will also be areas to watch. The open-source ecosystem allows independent audits, but any hardware or firmware flaw could propagate more easily. As monitors and secondary displays gain the ability to run code, they might become targets for side-channel attacks or firmware manipulation. In analogous research, acoustic emissions from screens have been shown to leak displayed content via sensitive microphones, and covert optical channels have been used to exfiltrate data through screen brightness modulations. The developers of WebScreen will need to be vigilant against such risks.

The larger tech ecosystem shows growing interest in smart, display-adjacent devices. Major players continue developing their monitor platforms: for example, LG recently expanded its webOS Hub platform to third-party gaming monitors, embedding smart features within displays themselves. Meanwhile, Elgato continues to launch tools for creators such as advanced camera hardware and streaming peripherals, indicating that the line between display, input and platform is blurring.

