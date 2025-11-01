Amiri Diwan Issues Statement On Passing Of Sheikha Maryam Bint Abdullah Al Attiyah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan issued a statement mourning the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, wife of the late HH Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al-Thani, former ruler of the State of Qatar

According to the statement, the funeral prayer will be held, Saturday after Maghrib prayer at the Nasser bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Mosque in the Al Kharaitiyat area, followed by burial at the Al Kharaitiyat Cemetery".