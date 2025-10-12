MENAFN - The Arabian Post) The Asia's Cultural Extravaganza

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2025 – LOCAL POWER 2025 Hong Kong Fashion in Seoul , organised by the Asian New Generation Creativity Design Association and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is one of the contribution programmes of“Hong Kong Week 2025@Seoul”. The event has officially launched with a fashion show on 27 September 2025 in Seongsu-dong, Seoul's vibrant design district, and kicked off with a distinguished lineup of Seoul's leading fashion industry figures and was officiated by esteemed guests from Hong Kong, including the Guest-of-Honour Miss Rosanna Law, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr. Dorian Ho, the event planner of LOCAL POWER 2025 and Founding Chairman of the Asian New Generation Creativity Design Association; Ms. Vivian Sum, JP, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government; Mrs. Lowell Cho, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of the HKSAR Government; and Miss Winsome Au, Principal Hong Kong Economic and Trade Representative, Tokyo.

The exhibition in Seoul, which runs from 28 September to 11 October 2025, aims to spotlight Hong Kong's unique fashion identity on the international stage, fostering intercultural dialogue and collaboration between Hong Kong and Korea. A total of 35 innovative designs are showcased, including works from 5 units of prominent Korean designers, as well as 30 units of emerging designers and brands from the Greater Bay Area.

See also Citi Hosts Flagship AI Forum to Drive Hong Kong's Financial Future In Partnership with Mastercard & FinTech Association of Hong Kong

In addition to the exhibition, there is an Interactive Cultural Exchange Zone featuring a custom printing station. Visitors can:



Choose from symbolic design motifs representing Hong Kong and Korea. Create their own T-shirt designs in real-time using a printing machine, preparing their custom apparel on a dedicated design table.

Date: 28 September – 11 October 2025

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday – 13:00 – 20:00

Saturday to Sunday – 12:00 – 20:00

Venue: 20 Seongsui-ro 18-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul (open to public for free)