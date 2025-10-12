UAE Central Bank And Dubai Finance Unite For Capital Market Push

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Central Bank of the UAE and Dubai Finance today formalised an agreement to deepen collaboration in the development of the country's capital markets, enabling Dubai to draw on the central bank's infrastructure to issue dirham-denominated government bonds.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, and Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Finance, signed the Memorandum of Understanding in Abu Dhabi before senior officials and assistant governors.

Under the pact, Dubai Finance gains access to the central bank's systems and platforms to support bond issuance, while both parties commit to joint efforts in fintech, payment systems, and digital currency development. The agreement further encompasses capacity building, knowledge exchange and coordination in regulatory and infrastructural domains.

Balama described the partnership as“an important step toward advancing the country's financial markets, supporting their growth, and ensuring their readiness to adapt to future changes.” He affirmed that the nation's leadership is focused on promoting innovation and digitisation in financial services to boost private-sector participation and investor confidence.

Al Saleh said the MoU would help diversify the UAE's investment tools and align capital market expansion with the vision of the country's leadership. He emphasised the importance of collaboration with regulatory bodies at both federal and local levels to elevate the nation's reputation as an investment hub.

The MoU aligns with broader moves by the central bank in strengthening financial infrastructure and market regulation. The central bank has recently advanced its“Financial Infrastructure Transformation” programme, which includes the rollout of the domestic card scheme Jaywan and development of a Central Bank Digital Currency, known as the Digital Dirham. The institution also introduced regulations on Open Finance platforms and has conducted stress tests affirming resilience in the banking sector under diverse macroeconomic pressures.

See also Froneri Scores €3.6 Billion in New Co-Investment Deal

The UAE's push to build robust capital markets fits into a regional trend of using debt instruments to broaden funding sources beyond oil and real estate. In December 2024, the CBUAE signed an MoU with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to enhance cross-border debt issuance and settlement between the UAE and Asia, aiming to foster deeper connectivity between debt markets.

Analysts see the newly inked agreement as a mechanism to centralise the infrastructure layer of government debt issuance under one roof, avoiding fragmentation across emirates. Doing so could lower costs, standardise procedures, and deepen liquidity in domestic markets. It may also foster greater issuance activity from state and municipal entities.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?