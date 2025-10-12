AMIS Development Secures Dh5 Billion First Tranche From Singapore Fund

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai-based AMIS Development has received the opening tranche of Dh5 billion from Singapore's First APAC Fund VCC, following a memorandum signed in November 2024 to invest the full amount over time. The capital injection will be used to accelerate AMIS's land acquisitions, expand its project pipeline, and progress ongoing luxury residential developments across Dubai.

Founder and CEO Neeraj Mishra confirmed that the funds are earmarked for strategic purchases in key areas such as Meydan and Dubai Islands, as well as advancing flagship projects already underway. He described the investment as a vote of confidence in AMIS's vision and execution. Darrell Lim, founding shareholder and director at First APAC Fund, said this initial disbursement marks a milestone in their collaboration and pledged continued support tied to performance.

AMIS is working on multiple high-end residential projects including Woodland Terraces and the recently announced Woodland Crest, scheduled for handover in the second quarter of 2027. The developer previously sold out its Woodland Residences development, valued at Dh425 million, with delivery expected in April 2026. The new funding is set to support these and future projects, giving AMIS greater flexibility to accelerate timelines and expand its footprint.

The First APAC Fund is managed by Pilgrim Partners Asia, licensed under Singapore's regulatory framework. For the AMIS deal, PPA has appointed Greenback Capital Limited, a Dubai-based firm, as the sub-investment manager to oversee transaction structuring and monitoring. Funds will be deployed in tranches, subject to milestones in AMIS's project execution.

