UAE Gears For 2026 Debut Of Intercity Passenger Rail

Etihad Rail has confirmed that passenger services will begin operations in 2026, ushering in a new era of high-speed connectivity across the UAE. At the Global Rail 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, the company revealed the first public visuals of its passenger rolling stock and detailed plans for its network, integration efforts, and operating partnerships.

Azza Al Suwaidi, deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Passenger Services, stated that work is underway to deliver“seamless and connected journeys” through collaboration with municipalities, technology platforms, and local transport providers. The network will span 11 cities and regions, linking Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east and including stops in Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Dhaid.

Etihad Rail has entered into a strategic agreement with Keolis Group to support the operation and management of passenger services, underpinned by shared expertise in transit operations and service delivery. This move reflects the ambition to align with global best practices as the UAE transitions from freight to mixed rail operations.

Public displays at Global Rail 2025 offered a first glance at the design and layout of the passenger trains. The prototype exhibits three class types-economy, family, and first class-with features such as tray tables, overhead luggage racks, automated ticket barriers, and varied seating formats to suit different travel needs. Travel speeds are expected to reach up to 200 km/h on the initial services, enabling the Abu Dhabi–Dubai journey in about 57 minutes and trips to Fujairah in around 100 minutes.

Safety and system efficiency are central to the design: the rail lines will be fully segregated from road traffic, eliminating grade crossings and reducing collision risks. Stations are being equipped with digital ticketing infrastructure, and Etihad plans to encourage advance online booking while also deploying ticket vending machines supporting cash, card, and mobile payments.

The service capacity target stands at 400 passengers per train, with multiple daily services projected. Meanwhile, train crews and onboard staff will don distinct uniforms-drivers in grey and black, and hosts in cream and red-to support a cohesive and branded passenger experience.

Crucial to the network's success is the integration with existing transport modes. Etihad Rail is coordinating with metro systems, buses, taxis, and municipal transit networks across emirates to deliver first- and last-mile connections. In Dubai, the integration is expected to include NOL card access, enabling unified ticketing across rail and urban mobility services.

Beyond domestic connections, the UAE is advancing plans for regional linkage. The Hafeet Rail joint venture-between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail and Mubadala-aims to connect the UAE line near Al Ain with the Port of Sohar in Oman, becoming the first cross-border extension of the Gulf Railway network.

Etihad Rail's overall network, now spanning 900 km of track with active freight operations, will gradually evolve to accommodate both freight and passenger traffic. The launch of passenger services will require dovetailing new traffic scheduling, signalling systems, and safety protocols with existing freight operations.

