Shooting incident in Germany cause several injuries


2025-10-12 05:07:37
(MENAFN) A shooting in the central market square of Giessen, Germany, left multiple people injured, according to reports citing local authorities. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody several hours after the attack.

Reports indicate that the assailant opened fire inside a sports-betting shop in the town center on Saturday afternoon before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact number of casualties or the severity of their injuries and said the motive behind the shooting is still unknown. “Currently we do not see any danger to the public,” a police spokesperson said.

Different sources have offered varying details: some suggest three people were hurt, while others report that two men were injured and taken to a hospital, with one in serious condition. The weapon is believed to have been either a pistol or a revolver.

The market square was partially cordoned off as investigators gathered evidence at the scene. Later in the evening, authorities confirmed that a suspect had been apprehended around 8pm local time in connection with the incident.

