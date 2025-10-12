Death Toll From Floods In Mexico Rises To 41
Mexico's Civil Protection authorities reported that torrential rains struck 31 of the country's 32 states, causing floods that submerged whole villages, washed away roads, and triggered landslides in multiple locations.
The central state of Hidalgo was among the hardest hit, reporting at least 22 fatalities and damage to approximately 1,000 homes. Rescue teams continue to face difficulty reaching some 90 affected communities.
In Puebla, authorities said that around 800,000 people have been affected, confirming nine deaths in the state. In the eastern state of Veracruz, flooding claimed five lives, while one fatality was reported in the central state of Queretaro.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in a post on X after meeting with local officials and cabinet members, stated: "We are working to support residents, reopen roads, and restore electricity." She added that thousands of troops have been deployed, along with boats, planes, and helicopters, to assist in rescue operations.
Laura Velazquez, National Coordinator of Civil Protection, said that affected states have witnessed landslides, overflowing rivers, and road collapses, and confirmed that shelters are being provided for displaced residents.
Mexico has experienced abnormally heavy rainfall in 2025, with record precipitation levels recorded in Mexico City.
Authorities are also closely monitoring the Pacific coast, where tropical storms Raymond and Priscilla -- which have weakened from Category 2 hurricanes -- continue to produce heavy rain over western states including Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Michoacán, adding to the damage.death toll flooding triggered heavy rainfall
