Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Facilitates Arrival Of 45 Foreign Nationals From 'Sumud Flotilla' Via King Hussein Bridge


2025-10-12 05:06:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs announced on Sunday the arrival of 45 nationals from several friendly and brotherly countries who were aboard the "Global Sumud Flotilla," after entering the Kingdom through the King Hussein Bridge.
Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Al-Majali said the group included citizens of Tunisia, Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Finland, the United States, and Canada.
He added that the ministry, through its Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate and in coordination with relevant authorities, facilitated their entry and provided necessary assistance.
Al-Majali noted that coordination took place with the embassies of the concerned countries to organize and facilitate the departure of their nationals from the Kingdom.

