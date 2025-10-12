Jordan Offers Condolences Over Death Of Qatari Amiri Diwan Members In Sharm El-Sheikh Accident

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Sunday extended the Kingdom's deepest condolences and sympathy to the State of Qatar over the deaths of three members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan in a traffic accident that occurred in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, which also left two others injured.The Ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali, expressed Jordan's solidarity and full support for the government and people of Qatar during this difficult time, conveying sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.