Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Offers Condolences Over Death Of Qatari Amiri Diwan Members In Sharm El-Sheikh Accident


2025-10-12 05:06:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Sunday extended the Kingdom's deepest condolences and sympathy to the State of Qatar over the deaths of three members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan in a traffic accident that occurred in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, which also left two others injured.
The Ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali, expressed Jordan's solidarity and full support for the government and people of Qatar during this difficult time, conveying sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

MENAFN12102025000117011021ID1110184090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search