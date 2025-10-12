403
Jordan's Industrial Output Expands 1.76% In First Eight Months Of 2025
Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) - Jordan's industrial sector maintained steady upward momentum in 2025, with overall industrial production volumes increasing by 1.76% during the first eight months of the year compared with the same period in 2024, according to preliminary estimates from the Department of Statistics (DOS).
On a monthly basis, the Industrial Production Index (IPI) climbed 2.07% year-on-year in August, and 1.03% month-on-month from July, reflecting sustained activity in key productive sectors despite regional and global headwinds. The base year for the index has been updated to 2018 (2018=100), aligning measurement with current economic structures.
The cumulative IPI reached 88.90 points for the January–August period, up from 87.36 a year earlier. In August alone, the index registered 92.78 points, compared with 90.89 in August 2024 and 91.83 in July 2025 signaling continued industrial recovery and stronger operational capacity utilization.
Sector-wise performance data underscore the resilience of Jordan's real economy. The manufacturing sector, which carries an 88.7% weighting, expanded by 1.81%, underpinning overall industrial growth. Electricity generation advanced 3.22%, supported by higher energy demand and improved grid efficiency, while extractive industries contracted 1.39%, reflecting fluctuations in global commodity cycles.
On a monthly basis, the uptick in August was driven by robust gains in manufacturing output (+1.79%), extractive industries (+0.42%), and electricity production (+7.99%), highlighting broad-based recovery across sub-sectors.
Compared with July, industrial performance remained on a positive trajectory, as manufacturing rose 0.67%, extractive industries gained 1.67%, and electricity generation surged 6.02%, signaling a rebound in productive capacity and a potential acceleration in industrial momentum heading into the final quarter of the year.
