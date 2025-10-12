Jordan's Industrial Output Expands 1.76% In First Eight Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) - Jordan's industrial sector maintained steady upward momentum in 2025, with overall industrial production volumes increasing by 1.76% during the first eight months of the year compared with the same period in 2024, according to preliminary estimates from the Department of Statistics (DOS).On a monthly basis, the Industrial Production Index (IPI) climbed 2.07% year-on-year in August, and 1.03% month-on-month from July, reflecting sustained activity in key productive sectors despite regional and global headwinds. The base year for the index has been updated to 2018 (2018=100), aligning measurement with current economic structures.The cumulative IPI reached 88.90 points for the January–August period, up from 87.36 a year earlier. In August alone, the index registered 92.78 points, compared with 90.89 in August 2024 and 91.83 in July 2025 signaling continued industrial recovery and stronger operational capacity utilization.Sector-wise performance data underscore the resilience of Jordan's real economy. The manufacturing sector, which carries an 88.7% weighting, expanded by 1.81%, underpinning overall industrial growth. Electricity generation advanced 3.22%, supported by higher energy demand and improved grid efficiency, while extractive industries contracted 1.39%, reflecting fluctuations in global commodity cycles.On a monthly basis, the uptick in August was driven by robust gains in manufacturing output (+1.79%), extractive industries (+0.42%), and electricity production (+7.99%), highlighting broad-based recovery across sub-sectors.Compared with July, industrial performance remained on a positive trajectory, as manufacturing rose 0.67%, extractive industries gained 1.67%, and electricity generation surged 6.02%, signaling a rebound in productive capacity and a potential acceleration in industrial momentum heading into the final quarter of the year.