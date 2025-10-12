59 Enemy Attacks Recorded In Chernihiv Region, Energy Facility Damaged
“The vast majority of drones in the border area are FPV drones. The enemy also used drones of the Geran, Lancet, and Molniya types. Twenty-nine settlements in six territorial communities were shelled,” Chaus wrote.
In the Nizhyn district, an enemy drone attacked an energy facility. In the Horodnia community, a drone targeted a special vehicle.
In Semenivka, an FPV drone strike caused a fire in a two-apartment residential building. The explosion damaged the roof, a passenger car, and windows in a neighboring building. The fire was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.
In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a Russian drone hit a gas station.Read also: Border guards capture Donetsk region resident fighting for Russia in Pokrovsk sector
Work is continuing in the Chernihiv region to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling of energy facilities. A schedule of hourly power cuts is in effect. As yesterday, today's power cuts may be shorter.
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone hit an electricians' vehicle in the Chernihiv region, killing one worker and injuring four others.
Photo: State Emergency Service
