59 Enemy Attacks Recorded In Chernihiv Region, Energy Facility Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported this on Telegram .

“The vast majority of drones in the border area are FPV drones. The enemy also used drones of the Geran, Lancet, and Molniya types. Twenty-nine settlements in six territorial communities were shelled,” Chaus wrote.

In the Nizhyn district, an enemy drone attacked an energy facility. In the Horodnia community, a drone targeted a special vehicle.

In Semenivka, an FPV drone strike caused a fire in a two-apartment residential building. The explosion damaged the roof, a passenger car, and windows in a neighboring building. The fire was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a Russian drone hit a gas station.

Work is continuing in the Chernihiv region to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling of energy facilities. A schedule of hourly power cuts is in effect. As yesterday, today's power cuts may be shorter.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone hit an electricians' vehicle in the Chernihiv region, killing one worker and injuring four others.

Photo: State Emergency Service