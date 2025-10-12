Russian Troops Attack Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported the news on Facebook .

“On the night of October 12, the region was hit by another attack with strike drones. Despite the active work of Air Defense Forces, which shot down most of the enemy targets, there were hits on civilian and energy infrastructure,” the report said.

A gas infrastructure facility and an outbuilding were damaged. Fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Unfortunately, one person was injured.

“There were also hits on an energy infrastructure facility and the building of the district state administration (windows were broken). Fortunately, there were no casualties,” Kiper added.

The press service of the State Emergency Servic in the Odesa region added that as a result of the strikes, energy infrastructure was damaged, a recreation center burned down, and a private household building was damaged. The building of one of the district state administrations was also damaged.

Twenty-four pieces of equipment and 96 firefighters were involved in the rescue operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, 25,000 users in the Odesa region are still without power after a nighttime enemy attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service