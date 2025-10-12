Energy Infrastructure In Three Regions Damaged By Enemy Shelling Overnight - Ministry Of Energy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Last night, the enemy again attacked Ukraine's energy and gas transportation infrastructure. Energy facilities in the Donetsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions were damaged,” the statement said.

It is noted that rescuers from the State Emergency Service and energy companies are working to stabilize the power supply situation as quickly as possible.

Russian troops attack energy infrastructure in Odesa region, one person injured

As reported, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Chernihiv region 59 times in 24 hours. In the Nizhyn district, an enemy drone attacked an energy facility.

