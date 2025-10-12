EU Launches New Biometric Border Control System Starting Today
The EES applies to all third-country nationals, including Ukrainian citizens, crossing the Schengen Area's borders for short-term stays (up to 90 days within 180 days).
The system will automatically record the date, time, and place of entry and exit, replacing passport stamps. Upon first entry, travelers will register their biometric data-facial image and fingerprints. Subsequently, border checks will become faster through electronic data matching.
The European Commission has planned a six-month transition period for the system's full implementation. The goal is to accelerate border control, enhance security, and prevent overstays.
“We urge citizens to take these changes into account when planning their trips,” the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated.Read also: Ukraine synchronizes sanctions against Russia with Japan
As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the initial phase of the Entry/Exit System, border checks for Ukrainian citizens at EU borders are expected to take longer
Photo: Paweł Relikowski
