Azerbaijani Judokas Win Four Medals On Opening Day Of Lima Grand Prix
Kyonul Aliyeva (-48 kg) claimed bronze after defeating Portugal's Catarina Costo on waza-ari points in the third-place match, while Akhmed Yusifov (-48 kg) secured silver following a narrow 0:1 loss in the final to Israel's Ishak Ashpis.
Additional bronze medals were earned by Ruslan Pashayev (-66 kg), who overcame Brazil's Robert Lima, and Rashad Elkiyev (-66 kg), who triumphed over Ukraine's Nikita Goloborodko.
With four medals overall, the Azerbaijani team delivered a solid performance on the opening day of the tournament.
