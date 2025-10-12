Azerbaijani Judokas Win Four Medals On Opening Day Of Lima Grand Prix

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Judo Grand Prix has kicked off in Lima, Peru, with Azerbaijani athletes making a strong start, earning one silver and three bronze medals on the first day,reports.

Kyonul Aliyeva (-48 kg) claimed bronze after defeating Portugal's Catarina Costo on waza-ari points in the third-place match, while Akhmed Yusifov (-48 kg) secured silver following a narrow 0:1 loss in the final to Israel's Ishak Ashpis.

Additional bronze medals were earned by Ruslan Pashayev (-66 kg), who overcame Brazil's Robert Lima, and Rashad Elkiyev (-66 kg), who triumphed over Ukraine's Nikita Goloborodko.

With four medals overall, the Azerbaijani team delivered a solid performance on the opening day of the tournament.