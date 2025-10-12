KKR Takes Minority Stake In Abu Dhabi Gas Pipeline Network

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Global private equity heavyweight KKR has acquired a minority share in the company that leases Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's gas pipelines, deepening its commitment to the UAE's energy infrastructure. The financial terms and precise percentage of the stake were not disclosed.

The deal gives KKR exposure to ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets LLC, which holds the lease rights for a network of 38 pipelines across the UAE, spanning approximately 982 km. ADNOC will retain ownership of the physical infrastructure and maintain operational control of the pipelines.

KKR executed the investment via managed accounts, aligning the stake with long-duration capital suited to infrastructure assets. The transaction mirrors KKR's earlier investment strategy in the region, including a 2019 joint investment with BlackRock in ADNOC's oil pipeline assets - a 40 percent stake that was divested last year.

ADNOC has in recent years pursued a hybrid approach: monetising certain infrastructure assets by bringing in external capital while preserving control over core operations. In 2019, the oil pipeline deal was promoted as a model for attracting global institutional capital to Gulf energy infrastructure, while keeping the pipelines under domestic oversight.

The latest move comes amid evolving portfolio shifts by other stakeholders. Earlier this year, Italian gas grid operator Snam sold its indirect stake in ADNOC Gas Pipelines - approximately 6 percent - to Abu Dhabi's investment firm Lunate as part of its strategic reorientation toward European infrastructure.

For KKR, the investment bolsters its infrastructure portfolio, positioning it to benefit from stable cash flows tied to pipeline tariffs and long-term contracts. With over US$90 billion in infrastructure assets globally, the firm has been intensifying its focus on the Middle East. Earlier in the year, it appointed former CIA director David Petraeus as chairman for its regional operations to help steer expansion in the Gulf.

From ADNOC's perspective, the partnership delivers fresh capital while preserving operational control - a critical factor in managing energy security, regulatory risks, and alignment with long-term strategic goals. ADNOC has simultaneously advanced moves into lower-carbon energy, chemicals, and international expansion under its broader corporate strategy.

Nevertheless, the Gulf energy sector is facing intensified scrutiny from global investors and regulators over climate risk, transition pathways, and the longevity of hydrocarbon assets. Some critics argue that new fossil fuel infrastructure deals may face asset-stranding risks as the world shifts to renewables. Others see phased investments in gas as a pragmatic bridge fuel strategy.

The structure of the KKR-ADNOC deal - with ADNOC retaining control - helps mitigate many execution risks, but regulatory, geopolitical, and market pressures remain. That backdrop means future deals in the region's midstream space will likely be judged carefully by investors on how well they balance yield, durability and alignment with energy transition goals.

As the investment landscape evolves in the Gulf, partnerships built around infrastructure monetisation and institutional capital will continue to be tested against both strategic imperatives and evolving market expectations.

