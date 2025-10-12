Vanguard To Open Door To Crypto Etfs

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Vanguard, the formidable asset manager overseeing over $9 trillion in assets, is reported to be preparing to permit its U. S. brokerage clients access to crypto exchange-traded funds offered by third parties, marking a notable departure from its previously cautious stance.

According to insiders, the firm has initiated internal evaluations and external consultations as demand from clients for exposure to digital assets has intensified. The move would not involve Vanguard issuing its own crypto products, but rather offering access to selected ETFs managed by external providers.

Vanguard's transformation of its policy comes amid evolving regulatory signals. The Securities and Exchange Commission has recently approved a generic listing standard designed to streamline the approval process for new ETFs, including those that track cryptocurrencies. That change is credited with spurring wider institutional interest in crypto products.

At the centre of speculation is Vanguard's CEO, Salim Ramji, who played a pivotal role in the development of BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF. While Ramji has publicly reiterated that Vanguard has no immediate plans to launch proprietary crypto products, his background has heightened expectations that the firm's strategic direction may be shifting.

Industry observers note that Vanguard's entry into the crypto ETF space could provoke competitive pressures. Firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity have already embraced digital asset offerings; BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has attracted substantial inflows since its launch. This push by Vanguard suggests it is seeking to retain client engagement and not fall behind in the financial innovation race.

Despite momentum, significant uncertainties remain about the roadmap. There is currently no public timeline for the rollout, no confirmation on which crypto ETFs may be made available, and little clarity on eligibility criteria or platform integration. Some sources caution that regulatory, operational and compliance hurdles could delay or scale back the plans.

Sceptics argue that Vanguard's caution is warranted. The inherent volatility of crypto markets, ongoing regulatory scrutiny, and custody risks for digital assets represent real challenges. For clients accustomed to Vanguard's historically conservative and low-cost approach, the shift may raise questions about risk exposure and fee structures.

Still, proponents contend that the move is a logical evolution. With growing client appetite for digital exposure and a maturing ecosystem of regulated crypto products, access via established financial infrastructure may help reduce barriers and integrate crypto more deeply into mainstream investing.

