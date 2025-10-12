International Youth Explore Traditional Villages, Marvel At World's Highest Bridge, And Promote China-Thailand Exchanges
The scene of the event
At the closing session, several overseas influencers expressed heartfelt admiration for Guizhou's diverse charm. The monumental engineering marvel of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, dubbed the“world's highest bridge,” left a lasting impression on them. Thai influencer Saifazz believed that video sharing would spark strong interest among his followers to visit and experience it firsthand. Influencer Ruengmark praised the unique homestay inns renovated from Dong ethnic houses as“breathtaking,” noting that her social media posts ignited curiosity among her audience.
From a business perspective, Thai travel agents expressed plans to integrate and develop the itineraries explored during the trip, aiming to launch Guizhou bridge-themed tourism products in Southeast Asian markets. A journalist from Thailand PBS public TV station remarked that the journey, which highlighted Guizhou's ethnic culture and the world's highest bridge, was unforgettable and vowed to produce a featured report and release it in October.
This thematic exploration event not only bridged cultural exchanges but also injected fresh momentum into Guizhou's ambition to become a world-class tourism destination through tangible tourism cooperation and dissemination plans. It also served as a vivid testament to the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations.
