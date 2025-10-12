$330 Million In Crypto Short Positions Forced Out

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The cryptocurrency market saw more than US$330 million of short positions liquidated over a 24-hour span, reflecting mounting pressure on traders betting on a downturn in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Liquidations of this magnitude underscore the fragility of leveraged positions amid sudden price swings.

Data compiled from derivatives analytics shows that the bulk of the liquidations struck bears - traders who had placed bets that the prices of BTC and ETH would fall. While precise exchange-level breakdowns vary across analytics platforms, the overall magnitude points to a sharp reversal in market dynamics.

The liquidation wave was triggered as both Bitcoin and Ethereum posted upward moves, igniting what appears to be a short squeeze - a market condition where rising prices force short-sellers to cover positions, further accelerating the rally. On-chain volume and open interest metrics surged, suggesting that traders were forced to exit leveraged bets en masse.

Ethereum stood out in the mix: analysts attributed a substantial portion of the liquidated shorts to ETH derivatives. The second-largest cryptocurrency has often been more volatile in these situations, and its recent upward momentum inflicted considerable pain on those betting against it. The pressure on short positions flowed into Bitcoin markets as well, although to a lesser degree.

The exchange derivatives arena-spanning platforms such as Binance, Bybit and OKX-saw divergent stress levels. Some exchanges reported that short liquidations exceeded those of longs by a wide margin, suggesting that hedged strategies and aggressive shorting were particularly vulnerable during the surge. In several cases, individual orders topping tens of millions of dollars were forcibly closed.

See also Gemini IPO Soars on Nasdaq Debut, Gains 32%+

Market analysts caution that such events can create feedback loops. Forced liquidations push prices higher, inflicting further losses on lagging short sellers, which in turn intensifies the rally. At the same time, elevated funding rates and reduced liquidity become major risks for momentum traders and institutional participants.

Macro and sentiment factors are believed to have played contributory roles. Speculation around easing monetary policy, stronger demand for risk assets, and renewed interest from institutional crypto funds have been cited by analysts as underlying catalysts. In particular, expectations that interest rates may soften have fuelled investor appetite for higher-volatility assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Nevertheless, this kind of volatility also invites skepticism. Some market watchers warn that forced liquidations of this scale may not reflect genuine organic demand but rather mechanical stress in overleveraged market segments. The question is whether the rally can sustain itself once all forced short covering has played out.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?