Bitwise Debuts Avalanche Staking ETP On Xetra

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitwise has rolled out the Bitwise Avalanche Staking ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra, offering investors regulated access to AVAX price movements along with integrated staking income. The product is fully backed by physical AVAX, with staking rewards credited daily and reinvested.

The Avalanche staking ETP joins Bitwise's suite of index-linked staking vehicles in Europe, designed to cater to institutional demand for yield-bearing crypto exposure through familiar capital markets structures. Listing documents show that the ETP carries an annual management fee of 0.85 per cent and that approximately a third of staking rewards will be retained as a service fee to cover operational costs.

Deutsche Börse's listing announcement notes that AVNB is tradable in both euros and US dollars and that all staking income is automatically reinvested to boost underlying token holdings. The product is being presented as a way to participate in Avalanche's ecosystem without having to manage technical staking infrastructure, custody, or validator responsibilities.

Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise, said the launch“opens the door for investors to access exposure to price movements in AVAX coupled with staking rewards through an exchange-traded total return product.” He emphasised Bitwise's mission to make digital assets accessible to institutional investors via regulated, transparent instruments. John Wu, President of Ava Labs, welcomed the development, saying that access through established market structures broadens participation in the Avalanche network.

Avalanche operates as a high-throughput, energy-efficient layer-1 blockchain that enables subnetworks tailored for compliance, governance, and performance use cases. Its growing adoption in tokenisation, decentralized finance, gaming, and payments has made it increasingly of interest to institutional players. The ETP references the“CF AVAX Staked Return Index” benchmark to track performance net of costs and staking fees.

See also Bitcoin Breakout at $115,000 Faces Fragile Support

Regulators and exchanges across Europe have gradually warmed to crypto staking products, particularly as demand rises for yield-oriented digital assets within regulated frameworks. Bitwise has already launched similar staking ETPs in the region, including for Ethereum, and says its European product line is domiciled in Germany under oversight by BaFin. Critics caution, however, that staking rewards are subject to network conditions, validator performance, slashing risk, volatility, and protocol governance changes, meaning returns are not guaranteed.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?