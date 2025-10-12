Austria's Army Embraces Libreoffice To Reclaim Digital Control

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Austria's armed forces have shifted from Microsoft Office to the open-source LibreOffice platform on approximately 16,000 desktops, a move framed by defence authorities as a step toward digital sovereignty rather than cost cutting.

Michael Hillebrand, head of Directorate 6 ICT and Cyber, emphasised that data processing will now remain entirely in-house under strictly auditable systems. He told ORF radio that dependency on external cloud providers was considered incompatible with military autonomy. Under the new setup, Microsoft Office 2016 has been removed from all machines; only bespoke Microsoft modules may be reinstated via internal approval if absolutely necessary.

The decision was set in motion as early as 2020, when Microsoft signalled a deeper push into cloud services. By 2021, the military formally decided to migrate. From 2022 onward internal training and pilot deployment commenced, with external contractors brought in by 2023 to assist with integration, development and staff education. Throughout that period, voluntary use of LibreOffice was permitted; full adoption is now complete.

Under this migration strategy, workflows anchored to complex macros, Access databases or proprietary file conversions were adapted for LibreOffice or replaced with alternatives. In some exceptional cases-such as legacy databases-Microsoft Access remains available but under tight restrictions. A team within the military, supported by contracted developers, has spent over five man-years developing enhancements specific to operational needs and contributed those improvements back into the LibreOffice ecosystem.

Defence officials maintain that licensing savings were not the primary driver. The projected cost for Microsoft 365 subscriptions across all seats would approach USD 6.5 million annually. But the emphasis was placed on regaining control over update cycles, interoperability, and the security posture of sensitive systems. By removing proprietary dependencies, the armed forces hope to operate uninterrupted even in degraded or isolated environments.

This shift aligns with a broader European trend toward open-source adoption in public institutions. Some German states and municipal bodies are migrating to Linux and LibreOffice, and EU guidelines emphasise interoperable, auditable software for public services. Austria itself has historical experience migrating from Microsoft Office to OpenOffice. org and later FOSS solutions in municipal administrations.

Within the army's architecture, collaboration and file sharing continue to rely on self-hosted Linux servers and Samba infrastructure. Email and internal network services had long been decoupled from Microsoft's proprietary stack. Smartphones used by personnel, however, remain sourced from Apple, a decision still tolerated under the new regime.

The military's procurement arm also retains a limited licensing arrangement for certain fonts and permits narrowly scoped Microsoft Office modules under controlled conditions. By driving feature development in LibreOffice, the armed forces have sought a dual outcome: fulfilling specific operational demands and enriching the wider open-source community with tools that benefit civilian and institutional users alike.

The transition confronts challenges too. Users accustomed to advanced Excel macros and Access-centric tools have had to adapt or redesign workflows. Compatibility issues between legacy file formats and LibreOffice's conversion filters required close oversight and quality assurance. Training programmes and governance policies were instituted to enforce consistent usage of templates, styles, and file standards.

