“A City Of Layers”: Taipei Expands Its Presence In The European Travel Market
Taipei: Asia's New Travel Highlight Where City Meets Nature
In Frankfurt, a pop-up event at Skyline Plaza invited visitors to explore three unique experiences:“Scent of Taipei” with a live Oolong tea ceremony and cultural storytelling;“Urban Nature” highlighting the Taipei Grand Trail; and“Handmade Memories” workshops inspired by Dadaocheng, Taipei 101, and Beitou hot springs. In Berlin, a large billboard at the central railway station featured iconic attractions such as the National Palace Museum, Yangmingshan National Park, Ximending, temples, and bustling night markets. The campaign concluded in Prague with a travel trade networking event co-hosted with China Airlines.
Europe has become a key market, with research showing European travelers are among Asia's highest spenders and favor flexible, independent travel. Taipei's efficient transport, wide-ranging attractions, and blend of city life, nature, and gastronomy make it an ideal match.
A major highlight in Prague was the launch of China Airlines' new non-stop Prague–Taipei service, operating twice weekly. This direct connection benefits not only Czech travelers but also those from southern Germany, including Nuremberg and Dresden. Travel operators emphasized that direct flights are a decisive factor in featuring Taipei in European itineraries.
Through immersive public events, media partnerships, and close cooperation with the travel industry, Taipei is steadily increasing its visibility across Europe. More than a short city break, Taipei positions itself as a destination of layers: where tradition meets modernity, where lush nature sits alongside vibrant nightlife, and where culinary adventures enrich every journey. With expanded connectivity and growing awareness, Taipei is emerging as one of Asia's most compelling new destinations for European travelers.See also Fueling Hangzhou's Global AI Rise: Zhejiang University Leads the Way in Nurturing AI Trailblazers
