Visitor ID Now Valid For Opening Saudi Bank Accounts

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Visitors in Saudi Arabia will be able to open local bank accounts using their“Visitor ID,” following a decision by the Saudi Central Bank to accept the identification document issued by the Ministry of Interior. This marks a major regulatory shift in how non-residents can access financial services in the Kingdom.

SAMA's directive mandates that banks recognise the Visitor ID-traditionally used for immigration and internal tracking-as a valid identity document for account onboarding, provided it is digitally verifiable through government-authorised platforms. According to SAMA, this adjustment will enable banks to reach new customer segments without altering their existing account-opening rules.

This change aligns with Saudi Arabia's push under Vision 2030 to expand financial inclusion and improve the visitor experience. By lowering barriers to formal banking, the Kingdom aims to reduce dependence on cash, support digital payments, and draw more tourists, business travellers and pilgrims into regulated financial channels.

Banks will be required to adjust verification systems and compliance protocols to integrate the new policy. Many are expected to link the Visitor ID to local digital check platforms and mobile wallets, allowing holders to conduct everyday transactions. Some limitations may apply: banks may restrict access to credit, loans or other advanced banking services until further identification or residency status is established.

Under existing SAMA account rules, banks already require robust customer identification steps for all new accounts. These include verifying identity documents, screening for anti-money laundering, and collecting customer contact and address details. The updated regulation does not eliminate those checks but changes the baseline identity document accepted for visitors.

Observers see this as one of several steps in a broader regional movement. While Gulf states have long required residence permits or more rigid documentation to open standard accounts, the Saudi reform may test whether similar access models are feasible elsewhere. Already, financial technology and tourism stakeholders are evaluating the competitive edge this gives Saudi Arabia.

Critics caution that implementation risks must be managed carefully. Allowing visitor-based accounts introduces potential anti-money laundering and fraud vulnerabilities. Banks will need to balance user convenience with real-time monitoring, transaction limits, and strong identity verification safeguards.

From the visitor standpoint, the reform reduces friction in accessing local banking: new arrivals will no longer have to rely solely on foreign banks, prepaid cards or cash. Pilgrims and business travellers handling local payments, donations, or services should benefit directly.

SAMA emphasised that the change came through its periodic policy review, intended to keep regulations in line with evolving financial technology trends and market needs. The central bank said it expects the reform to reinforce the Kingdom's cashless payments infrastructure and strengthen the banking ecosystem's responsiveness to global customer expectations.

The policy rollout may occur in phases, as banks update internal systems, train staff, and obtain approvals from compliance units. Over the coming weeks, banks are likely to issue guidelines explaining account features, permissible transaction types, and validity periods tied to the Visitor ID status.

