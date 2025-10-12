Saudi Proposes Full Foreign Access To Main Market

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Riyadh has unveiled a bold draft plan to permit all non-resident foreign investors direct access to the main Saudi stock market, eliminating the need for the current Qualified Foreign Investor framework and abolishing swap agreements. The Capital Market Authority has opened a 30-day public consultation on the proposal, which, if adopted, would mark a major liberalisation in the Kingdom's capital markets.

Under the draft, non-resident investors would no longer need to satisfy eligibility thresholds currently required for QFI status, and would be permitted to hold shares in listed companies in their own names. The plan would also phase out swap arrangements that allow foreign parties to obtain economic exposure to Saudi stocks without holding legal title. The consultation period runs until 31 October 2025.

The CMA says the changes aim to broaden the investor base, increase liquidity and attract a wider pool of capital. Foreign holdings in the main market had already reached SAR 412 billion by mid-2025, comprising more than 471 percent growth from SAR 72 billion in 2015. Non-resident capital under the QFI regime, combined with swap exposure, totals over SAR 528 billion.

The QFI system currently imposes strict entry criteria - one requirement is minimum assets under management of SAR 1.875 billion. QFIs also enjoy direct ownership and voting rights, whereas swap-based investors operate indirectly. Under the rules, non-resident foreign investors face a cap of 10 percent in any listed firm, while aggregate foreign ownership in a company is capped at 49 percent. Swap contracts are legally structured to grant economic benefits without formal shareholding rights under the depositary centre system.

Market analysts say lifting QFI restrictions could lower barriers for small and mid-sized international asset managers that presently cannot meet the QFI thresholds.“This is a structural shift - it moves Saudi from a screened-access regime to an open one,” commented a Gulf region investment strategist. Observers note, however, that tightening surveillance, settlement and disclosure mechanisms will be essential to managing risks of volatility and capital flight.

Under the draft, swap accounts held by foreign investors would need to be converted to direct shareholding accounts within a transition period of up to 12 months. The CMA also proposes adjustments to reporting, market conduct and corporate governance rules to ensure fairness.

The consultation draft aligns with broader reforms introduced in 2025, including simplification of account opening for some foreign investor categories, especially GCC-residents or overseas investors with prior residency in the region. That move had already signalled a gradual loosening of restrictions.

Equity markets in the Gulf contrast in openness. The UAE and Qatar allow broader foreign participation, while Saudi's incumbent QFI plus swap structure has long been viewed as more restrictive. Proponents of liberalisation contend that full direct access may raise Saudi's appeal as a regional hub and deepen cross-border portfolio flows.

