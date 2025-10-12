Chinese Banks Fund Billions In Aramco's Jafurah Debt Round

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

China's largest state banks have committed over $3.75 billion in debt financing to Saudi Aramco's Jafurah gas project, while Chinese investment funds have declined to take equity stakes in the venture, sources told Reuters.

The bulk of this funding comes from Bank of China, ICBC and China Construction Bank, each contributing around $1 billion, and Agricultural Bank of China adding roughly $750 million. This debt financing accounts for more than one-third of the total capital sought for what is expected to be the largest shale gas development outside the United States.

Aramco's deal involves an $11 billion lease-and-leaseback agreement signed in August with a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, an arm of BlackRock. Under the arrangement, a new entity called Jafurah Midstream Gas Company will lease processing assets to Aramco for 20 years. Aramco retains a 51 per cent stake, while the consortium holds the remaining 49 per cent.

Despite the opportunity to join the equity syndicate, several Chinese state-linked funds declined to participate, a move that sources attribute to heightened U. S.–China tensions. Beijing is said to have discouraged fund-level engagement with U. S.-affiliated private capital firms, even when such firms do not have overt U. S. exposure.

The Chinese banks' decision to provide senior debt but avoid equity signals a calibrated strategic posture: backing the project financially without direct governance alignment with U. S.-linked investors.

Aramco's broader ambition is to expand its gas production capacity by 60 per cent over 2021 levels by 2030. The Jafurah basin is estimated to contain 229 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas and 75 billion stock tank barrels of condensate.

See also India's Rana Group invests US$10 billion in UAE

The BlackRock-led consortium is also negotiating additional capital of around $10.3 billion with a mix of debt instruments; participants in those talks include JPMorgan and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. Those financial structures are intended to support the lease-and-leaseback model without ceding control of core infrastructure assets to external parties.

Within the Gulf, Chinese lenders' prominent involvement in Jafurah's financing echoes a broader trend. Analysts note that China is repositioning its role in Gulf energy infrastructure by leveraging its strengths in project debt and export credit rather than co-investment in U. S.-sponsored equity schemes.

Saudi Arabia is concurrently expanding its gas network. It has signed over $25 billion in contracts for the second phase of Jafurah development and further gas-network enhancements, including pipeline extensions of 4,000 km to increase capacity by 3.2 billion standard cubic feet per day. Chinese firms, such as Sinopec, are among the contractors participating in these projects.

For Aramco, the dual approach of securing large-scale debt from Chinese banks while partnering with international investors via the leaseback model helps it mobilise capital without relinquishing decisive control. The arrangement offers investors predictable tariff-based returns.

Chinese banks' exposure gives them influence over covenant terms, loan pricing and repayment schedules. That leverage, without the burdens or political friction associated with equity, aligns with Beijing's financial diplomacy toward strategic energy corridors.

The full constellation of debt and equity deals around Jafurah-and the dynamics among Gulf producers, Chinese state capital, and U. S.-linked private investors-will be among the key nodes shaping the next wave of energy infrastructure financing.

See also Russian Jets Cross into Estonian Airspace in 'Unprecedentedly Brazen' Move

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.