G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch]: Global Icon To Embark On Highly Anticipated Touracross Multiple Cities Worldwide

HANOI, VIETNAM – 3 October 2025 – Legendary global icon G-DRAGON has officially revealed the details of his much-awaited world tour, G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch], making his triumphant return to the global stage. In collaboration with Galaxy Corporation and AEG Presents, the tour promises an electrifying experience for fans worldwide. Promoted by AEG Presents, 8Wonder, and ER CMG, G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI, presented by VPBank, will take place on 8 November at 8Wonder Ocean City. The G-DRAGON OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP Presale will take place from 7 October (Tuesday), 10AM to 11:59PM local time. Following this, the VPBank Presale will take place from 8 October (Wednesday), 10AM till 11:59PM local time. General sales will start from 9 October (Thursday), 10AM local time onwards. Please visit the official ticketing site at vinwonders for more information. The G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] tour, started in March 2025 in Korea, and has since spanned across 15 cities, with 30 shows. With sold-out performances night after night, G-DRAGON showcased his explosive live energy and unstoppable momentum on the world stage. A pioneering member of BIGBANG, G-DRAGON has long been a driving force in the global K-POP industry, celebrated for his boundary-pushing music and trendsetting influence in fashion. After a seven-year hiatus from solo projects, he made a monumental comeback in 2024 with the release of his single 'POWER'. The track quickly soared up the charts, earning widespread acclaim. Building on this momentum, G-DRAGON unveiled his highly anticipated third studio album, 'Übermensch,' on February 25, 2025 – his first full-length solo project in over 11 years. The album, particularly featuring the tracks 'TOO BAD' and 'DRAMA', has been met with overwhelming praise from both fans and critics. 'Übermensch' marks a bold new chapter in G-DRAGON's career, solidifying his legacy as an artist who continues to evolve and push creative boundaries. G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HANOI, presented by VPBank

DATE 8 November 2025 (Saturday) Venue 8Wonder Ocean City G-DRAGON OFFICIAL

MEMBERSHIP PRESALE

Survey Registration Period 3 October (Fri), 10AM to 5 October (Sun), 11:59PM G-DRAGON OFFICIAL

MEMBERSHIP Presale 7 October (Tue), 10AM to 11:59PM VPBank Pre-Sale 8 October (Wed), 10AM to 11:59PM General On Sale 9October (Thu), 10AM onwards

G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] Tour Dates

20 & 21 October Osaka Kyocera Dome Osaka [ENCORE]

1 &2 November Taipei Taipei Dome [ENCORE]

8 November Hanoi 8Wonder Ocean City

12, 13 & 14 December Seoul Gocheok Dome [ENCORE]

About G-DRAGON

G-DRAGON is a global cultural icon. As a member of the popular K-pop male group BIGBANG, hehelped redefine the Asian music scene with his innovative music, bold fashion choices, andcharismatic stage presence. Known for his genre-blending sound and experimental approach tomusic, G-DRAGON has released several successful solo albums, earning critical acclaim andcommercial success. His influence extends beyond music, with a lasting impact on fashion andculture, often regarded as a trendsetter in both South Korea and internationally.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is aworld leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, thecompany has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivalsand multi-day music events-which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival andthe legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside American Express Presents BSTHyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly-continue to set the bar forthe live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The RollingStones, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, andKaty Perry, in addition to-through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renownedpartner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents,PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents-creatingand developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. Moreinformation can be found at

